ADVERTISEMENT

Mega employment fair in Krishnagiri on August 26

August 23, 2023 07:43 pm | Updated 07:43 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

A mega employment fair will be organised by the district administration here at the Government Girls Higher Secondary School on August 26. Major private companies, including Tata Electronics, Ashok Leyland, Titan Industries, Delta Electronics will take part to recruit candidates with education qualification above Class VIII, including graduates and diploma holders.

The camp will register candidates for skill development programmes under the Tamil Nadu Skill Development Corporation; registration with the Overseas Manpower suppliers Corporation and with the district employment office.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US