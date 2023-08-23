HamberMenu
Mega employment fair in Krishnagiri on August 26

August 23, 2023 07:43 pm | Updated 07:43 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

A mega employment fair will be organised by the district administration here at the Government Girls Higher Secondary School on August 26. Major private companies, including Tata Electronics, Ashok Leyland, Titan Industries, Delta Electronics will take part to recruit candidates with education qualification above Class VIII, including graduates and diploma holders.

The camp will register candidates for skill development programmes under the Tamil Nadu Skill Development Corporation; registration with the Overseas Manpower suppliers Corporation and with the district employment office.

