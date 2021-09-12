Mega drive aims to vaccinate 1.5 lakh people in Coimbatore today

COIMBATORE

12 September 2021 00:08 IST

The mega vaccination drive aims to administer COVID-19 vaccines to 1.5 lakh people in the district which will be held from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Sunday.

The drive will be held in 1,475 centres in the district of which 1,167 are in rural parts and 308 are within the limits of the Coimbatore Corporation.

A total of 5,900 persons including government doctors, nurses, staff from private hospitals, anganwadi workers and volunteers will take care of the mega drive in the district.

P. Shankar, Chief Executive Officer, Tamil Nadu Khadi and Village Industries Board, assessed the arrangements and held a meeting which was attended by District Collector G.S. Sameeran, City Police Commissioner Deepak M. Damor, Coimbatore Corporation Commissioner Raja Gopal Sunkara, District Revenue Officer P.S. Leela Alex, Pollachi Sub-Collector Thakare Shubham Dnyandeorao, Assistant Collector(Trainee) R. Saranya, Deputy Director of Health Services P. Aruna, Joint Director of Health Services Chandra and other senior officials.

According to Mr. Shankar, the mega vaccination drive has given more focus to Coimbatore and the Nilgiris districts as they share boundaries with Kerala.

Out of the total population in Coimbatore district, which is 38,67,926 as per the estimation of the district administration, 27,07,550 persons are aged above 18.

While 5,75,837 (21%) persons took both doses of the COVID-19 vaccines, 22,03,034 (81%) persons had their first dose. As many as 5,05,516 persons are yet to take their first dose.

As of Saturday, 1,91,981 persons were waiting to have their second dose of vaccine - 1,45,785 (Covishield) and 46,196 (Covaxin).

Mr. Shankar urged those aged above 18 who are yet to have their first dose or persons who are due to take their second dose of vaccine to make use of the opportunity.

The 1,475 vaccination centres for the mega vaccination drive will be operated at primary health centres, anganwadis, government hospitals, infection-prone areas, hilly areas, remote locations and places close to Kerala border.

Each centre will have a health worker who administers the vaccine, a computer operator and two assistants.