Mega COVID-19 vaccination camp in Erode on July 24

The district administration has planned to vaccinate 1.50 lakh people during the mega COVID-19 vaccination camp to be held at 1,597 locations across the district on July 24.

In a release, Collector H. Krishnanunni said the camps would be held in all the government hospitals, primary health centres, urban primary health centres and schools from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Persons aged above 12 can receive their first and second doses of vaccine, while those above 18 can receive their precaution dose. “The precaution dose should be availed after a gap of six months from taking the second dose of vaccine”, the release said.

A total of 3,196 workers and 70 vehicles would be deployed for the process on Sunday across the district. Since the Omicron variant is spreading fast, people were asked to utilise the camp, the release said.