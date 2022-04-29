Mega COVID-19 vaccination drive in Salem

A mega COVID-19 vaccination drive will be conducted at 200 centres in the Corporation limits on Saturday, a release said.

Corporation Commissioner T.Christuraj said in a release that the drive would be conducted between 7 a.m and 5 p.m at 200 centres and the Corporation was aiming to administer 50,000 vaccine doses on the day. The vaccination drive would be conducted at 175 polling booths, 16 primary health centres, bus stations, railway stations and through mobile vaccination camps.

According to the officials, 1,30,294 persons were yet to take first dose in the Corporation limits and second dose was due for 94,714 persons. The Corporation advised the public to get vaccinated on Saturday.