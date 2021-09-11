Mega COVID-19 vaccination drive in districts today

Salem/ Erode

11 September 2021 23:47 IST

Camps to be held at polling booths, PHCs, govt. hospitals and schools

Mega COVID-19 vaccination drive will be conducted in polling booths, government hospitals and primary health centres in the districts on Sunday.

Tokens distributed

In Salem, the drive will be held at 1,356 centres and District Collector S.Karmegham launched the distribution of tokens on Saturday.

Mr.Karmegham said the drive would be conducted in 1,235 polling booths, 107 primary health centres, 12 Government hospitals, ESI Hospital and Government Mohan Kumaramangalam Medical College Hospital (GMKMCH). A field worker has been deployed for every 50 houses to collect vaccination details. Both Covishield and Covaxin doses will be available at the camps.

Advertising

Advertising

The Collector, on Saturday, launched an awareness campaign at GMKMCH. He had also flagged off awareness vehicles on Friday.

Salem Corporation Commissioner T.Christuraj said in a release that the vaccination drive would be conducted at 200 places in the Corporation limits. About 200 vaccinators, 200 data entry operators, 400 co-ordinators, 200 supervisors, 174 school teachers, 30 nodal officers, 10 zonal officers, 16 medical officers and 600 field workers have been deployed for the programme. Mr.Chirsturaj addressed the field workers at Moongampadi Government Girls Higher Secondary School here.

700 centres in Namakkal

District Collector Shreya P.Singh said the mega vaccination drive would be conducted at 700 centres in Namakkal district.

Ms.Singh reviewed the arrangements for the drive with senior officials and Union Chairmen on Friday. She told presspersons they were targeting to vaccinate 1 lakh persons through the drive. Special awareness camps were organised through poultry and truck associations here as they frequently travel for business purposes. She advised the lorry drivers who are yet to vaccinate to make use of the camp. Ms.Singh said that approximately 60% of target population in the district had received vaccination. About 7.16 lakh persons have taken their first dose and 1.81 lakh persons have received second dose in the district.

847 centres in Erode

All arrangements are in place to conduct the mega vaccination camp at 847 centres across the district from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Sunday.

A total of 1,05,400 doses are available to vaccinate persons aged above 18, for their first or second dose. A total of 3,000 workers will administering the vaccines, and 70 mobile centres would also be operated to reach out to people and workers across the district. The camps will be held at urban and rural primary health centres and sub-centres and schools. Collector H. Krishnanunni requested people to make use of the camp and get vaccinated.