Mega COVID-19 vaccination camp to cover 1.5 lakh people in Erode

The district administration has set a target of vaccinating 1.5 lakh people across the district during the mega vaccination camp to be held at 497 locations here on Saturday.

District Collector H. Krishnanunni said in a press release that the camps would be held at government hospitals, government primary health centres (PHCs), urban primary health centres (UPHCs) and in schools from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. during which persons aged above 18 can receive their first/ second dose. A total of 1,988 health staff would be covering the households with the help of 66 mobile units to vaccinate people at their doorstep.

The release said that youngsters in the age group of 15 to 18 were being administered Covaxin every Thursday at government hospitals, PHCs, UPHCs. Since, Omicron virus is spreading fast and to protect oneself from the virus, vaccination is important. Hence, all the eligible people should get vaccinated without fail, the release added.