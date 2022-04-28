Mega COVID-19 vaccination camp to be held at 579 locations in Erode

A mega COVID-19 vaccination camp will be held at 579 locations across the district on April 30 in which the district administration planned to vaccinate one lakh people.

In a release, Collector H. Krishnanunni said camps would be held at all the government hospitals, primary health centres, urban primary health centres and schools across the district from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Eligible persons could get vaccinated for which a total of 2,316 workers and 66 vehicles would be deployed. Persons in the age group of 12 – 14, 15 - 18 and above 18 years could take part in the camps.

The release said over 20,000 students from 12 to 15 years and from 16 to 18 years were administered the vaccine at 304 schools on Thursday.