Mega COVID-19 vaccination camp on Saturday

The district administration will conduct its 28 th mega COVID-19 vaccination camp at 1,515 locations across the district on April 30 (Saturday).

A release said that the vaccination camp will be held at 325 locations in Corporation limits, 1,081 in rural limits of the district and 109 locations in municipalities. On April 25, Chief Minister M.K Stalin instructed the District Collectors to conduct the mega vaccination camps in one lakh locations across all districts on Saturday as a precautionary measure to prevent a fourth wave of COVID-19 infections.

Those who have not been administered with the first or second dose of the vaccine shots and those who are yet to take their precaution dose shall participate in this mega vaccination camp. Details on the locations of the camp will be available at https://coimbatore.nic.in/.

In Coimbatore district, 24,97,706 persons aged 18 years and above have been fully vaccinated with both the doses and 27,78,885 have received the first dose. In the 15-17 years category, 1,33,195 have received their first dose and 1,19,544 have been fully vaccinated and in the 12-14 age group, 69,531 have been inoculated with the first dose and 14,730 have received both the doses, according to the release.