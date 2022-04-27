Mega COVID-19 vaccination camp in Salem district on April 30

The 28 th mega vaccination camp would be held at 1,392 locations across the district here on April 30.

Chairing a meeting with officials at the Collectorate on Wednesday to review the preparedness for conduct of camps, Collector S. Karmegam said that steps were taken to ensure the district achieves 100% vaccination. He said that 91.3% of persons above 12 years were administered the first dose of vaccine while 70.9% were administered the second dose of vaccine. Booster doses were administered to 7.4% of the eligible persons, he added.

The mega camp will be held at all the Government Primary Health Centres, government hospitals, polling stations and other locations in which a total of 15,000 persons, including doctors, nurses, NGOs, and volunteers would administer the vaccines. Also, panchayat-level committees were formed to conduct door-to-door surveys and identify persons who are not vaccinated and administer vaccines. He said that eligible persons should get vaccinated without fail and protect themselves from the virus.

District Revenue Officer in-charge Kavitha, Mettur Sub-Collector Veer Pratab Singh, K. Selvam, Project Director of District Rural Development Agency, K. Nedumaran, Joint Director (Welfare) and Nalini and Gemini, Deputy Directors of Health Services, and other officials were present.

