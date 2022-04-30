Mega COVID-19 vaccination camp held at 579 centres

A health staff administering COVID-19 vaccine to a girl at the mega camp in Erode on Saturday. | Photo Credit: M. GOVARTHAN

Administering of COVID-19 vaccine to persons above 12 years was held at 579 centres across the district here on Saturday.

The 28 th mega vaccination camp was organised to cover one lakh people. Vaccines for each category were 12 to 14 years – Corbevax, 15 to 18 years – Covaxin, over 18 years – Covishield or Covaxin and over 60 years – booster dose vaccine.

Collector H. Krishnanunni inspected the mega camp at the Corporation Edayankattu Valasu High School and the Urban Primary Health Centre on Gandhiji Road. He said that 20,103 students in 12 to 14 years and 15 to 18 years were administered vaccines at 304 schools on April 28 through 281 medical teams.