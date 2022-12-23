ADVERTISEMENT

Meeting to elicit public views on proposed flyovers in Coimbatore

December 23, 2022 05:19 pm | Updated 05:19 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

A meeting will be held here on December 24 to elicit public view on the proposed flyovers at Singanallur, Saravanampatti, and Saibaba Temple junction. The Highways Department proposed flyovers at these three locations and planned to invite tenders. However, the projects have been put on hold as there are plans to have a metro rail for Coimbatore city. At a recent meeting with Minister for Public Works and Highways EV Velu, the trade and industry sought construction of flyover mainly at Singanallur. The Minister said a public meeting woud be conducted and a decision taken after that. A meeting will be organised on Saturday to get the public views.

