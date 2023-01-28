ADVERTISEMENT

Meeting to be held regarding flyover projects in Coimbatore

January 28, 2023 06:05 pm | Updated 06:05 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

The State government has planned a meeting in Chennai next week to decide on three flyover projects proposed at Singanallur, Saravanampatti, and Saibaba Temple junctions in Coimbatore.

The projects are expected to get the State government’s nod for implementation.

Following reports that the projects may be called off, the industry and the public demanded the State government to construct the flyover. A public hearing was held here to elicit the views of the public.

Official sources said that discussions were likely to be held in Chennai on February 1. Any upgrading works would be taken up only with the flyover construction.

K. Kathirmathiyon, secretary of Coimbatore Consumer Cause, said that administrative and technical sanctions were given under the annual plan 2021-2022 for construction of the above flyovers by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways. It sanctioned ₹ 300 crores for the same based on the request and recommendation of the National Highways as a permanent rectification measure of black spots at the above three junctions.

After finalisation of tenders, the National Highways wing of the State Highways Department stopped the project work based on a “request” from CMRL for Metro train project. “But, the CMRL has not sent any proposal to MORTH in this regard,” he said.

The Chief Engineer, National Highways, Chennai, had recommended to the Ministry on November 4 last year that the proposal for the flyovers be kept in abeyance and instead he proposed at-grade improvements. “We are highly surprised and dejected with this,” he said.

The Department should either construct the flyovers or drop the projects. The flyovers were proposed to ease traffic problems at the junctions. The problems of the black spots at the junctions will not be solved by taking up at-grade improvement (without LA), he said.

