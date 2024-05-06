ADVERTISEMENT

Meeting reviews water supply situation in Dharmapuri

May 06, 2024 07:55 pm | Updated 07:55 pm IST - DHARMAPUR

The Hindu Bureau

Collector K. Shanthi chaired an inter-department water supply review meeting in Dharmapuri on Monday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

I A review meeting on the water supply and distribution was chaired by Collector K. Shanthi with the various line departments here at the Collectorate on Monday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The review meeting is part of the recently incorporated weekly review meetings on summer water supply and distribution in the face of the intensifying water crisis in the district.

The meeting envisions action taken report on the last week’s grievances, the remedial measures undertaken by the various line departments in coordination with each other especially for hill hamlets and parts of the district that are severely hit by water crisis.

The line departments were instructed to act on complaints of water scarcity and shortage immediately as and when they are received. With the rising temperatures slated to intensify, the Collector instructed officials not to remain lax on complaints.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The various line departments were also directed to work in a concerted manner and address the complaints received last week. A review of the action taken was also carried out under the aegis of the Collector.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US