Meeting reviews water supply situation in Dharmapuri

May 06, 2024 07:55 pm | Updated 07:55 pm IST - DHARMAPUR

I A review meeting on the water supply and distribution was chaired by Collector K. Shanthi with the various line departments here at the Collectorate on Monday.

The review meeting is part of the recently incorporated weekly review meetings on summer water supply and distribution in the face of the intensifying water crisis in the district.

The meeting envisions action taken report on the last week’s grievances, the remedial measures undertaken by the various line departments in coordination with each other especially for hill hamlets and parts of the district that are severely hit by water crisis.

The line departments were instructed to act on complaints of water scarcity and shortage immediately as and when they are received. With the rising temperatures slated to intensify, the Collector instructed officials not to remain lax on complaints.

The various line departments were also directed to work in a concerted manner and address the complaints received last week. A review of the action taken was also carried out under the aegis of the Collector.

