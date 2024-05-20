GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Meeting reviews drinking water availability in Tiruppur

Published - May 20, 2024 07:24 pm IST - TIRUPPUR

The Hindu Bureau

The Tiruppur district administration has emphasised on daily measurement of drinking water supply by local bodies to regulate and ensure availability all through summer months.

Chairing a meeting on Monday to review drinking water availability, District Collector T. Christuraj instructed officials of TWAD Board and Panchayat Department to furnish daily report of water drawn from TWAD Board sumps and the overhead tanks in town panchayats and panchayat unions.

Besides the Corporation limits, the district accounts for six municipalities, 15 town panchayats, and 265 village panchayats in 13 panchayat unions.

The works on drinking water supply being implemented under Namakku Naame Thittam, constituency development funds of MLAs and MPs, and Kalaignarin Nagarapura Mempattu Thittam must be expedited, and complaints of the residents must be promptly addressed, he said.

During rainy days, the TWAD Board must be on guard to rectify damages in drinking water pipelines, Mr. Christuraj said.

