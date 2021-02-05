Meeting on sensitive booths held

A review meeting on the sensitive booths in the district was held here under the aegis of Collector S.P. Karthika at the Collectorate on Friday.

Ms. Karthika, who is also the district election officer reviewed the details on the sensitive booths as the district with its five Assembly constituencies is poised to go into polls, this Summer. The five constituencies of Dharmapuri, Palacodde, Paapireddypatti, Pennagaram, and Harur will vote in the elections.

The Collector held consultations with the police administration and also the revenue department and sought information on the nature of the sensitive booths in the district. Ms. Karthika said that the sensitive booths shall be inspected and verified and adequate security arrangements be made.

Superintendent of Police Pravesh Kumar and Sub-Collector Prathap were among the officials present.