Meeting on preparations for elephant camp held

District Collector K. Rajamani chaired a meeting on Saturday with officials from the district administration on the preparations for the annual rejuvenation camp for temple and mutt elephants at Thekkampatti near Mettupalayam.

Traffic diversion

According to a release, police officials were asked to divert traffic and provide adequate security for the visits of ministers to the camp.

The Forest Department was advised to deploy anti-poaching watchers on a rotational basis to monitor the movement of wild elephants around the camp.

To ensure the health of elephants and prevent spread of diseases, two veterinarians would be stationed at the camp and an 108 ambulance would also be present in case of any emergencies, the release said.

The Health Department was asked to ensure the supply of purified drinking water to the elephants. Safe disposal of solid wastes from the camp must be ensured by municipal and panchayat officials. Tamil Nadu Fire and Rescue Services Department was instructed to deploy adequate personnel and fire-fighting equipment at the camp site.

Power supply

Mr. Rajamani asked the Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation to ensure proper supply of electricity and that elephants did not come in contact with electric fences. Other instructions such as ensuring food and milk supply to mahouts and camp workers were provided to the officials.

The Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Department will organise the camp in January on the banks of River Bhavani at Thekkampatti.