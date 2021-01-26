Meeting on minimum wages for textile workers on Jan. 29

A meeting of stakeholders related to fixing minimum wages for workers involved in home textiles making will be held at the Office of the Assistant Commissioner of Labour (Enforcement) at 11 a.m. on January 29.
A release from the Labour Department said the State government had constituted a committee to fix the minimum wages for workers employed in home textiles as per the Minimum Wages Act, 1948. The committee, headed by N. Govindan, Joint Commissioner of Labour, Dindigul, would provide advice to the government while a consultative committee, headed by V. Ramraj, Assistant Commissioner of Labour (Enforcement), Dindigul and P. Mayilsamy, Assistant Director, Department of Statistics, would meet the representatives and workers.
The committees would also inspect the industrial units and hold discussions with stakeholders. Workers and trade union representatives could participate in the meeting and express their opinion and also give it in writing.
The meeting would be held at the Office located near the Government ITI, Chennimalai Road, Erode 638 009. Contact 0424-220090 or 90259 24954, the release added.
