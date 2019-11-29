Meeting on local body polls held

A regional level meeting on the preparations for the local body elections was conducted here for Salem, Namakkal, Krishnagiri and Dharmapuri districts under the aegis of the State Election Commission.

The meeting presided over by S.Subramanian, Secretary, State Election Commission, was attended by the District Collectors/District Election Officers and assistant election officers of the four districts. The Secretary held consultations on the appointment of booth level officers, identification of sensitive booths, the nature of sensitivity, filing and acceptance of nominations by the candidates, security and safety arrangements to be taken up in sensitive areas and across booths, basic amenities for voters and booth infrastructure.