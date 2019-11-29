Meeting on local body polls held

A regional level meeting on the preparations for the local body elections was conducted here for Salem, Namakkal, Krishnagiri and Dharmapuri districts under the aegis of the State Election Commission.
The meeting presided over by S.Subramanian, Secretary, State Election Commission, was attended by the District Collectors/District Election Officers and assistant election officers of the four districts. The Secretary held consultations on the appointment of booth level officers, identification of sensitive booths, the nature of sensitivity, filing and acceptance of nominations by the candidates, security and safety arrangements to be taken up in sensitive areas and across booths, basic amenities for voters and booth infrastructure.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.