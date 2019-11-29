Coimbatore

Meeting on local body polls held

more-in

A regional level meeting on the preparations for the local body elections was conducted here for Salem, Namakkal, Krishnagiri and Dharmapuri districts under the aegis of the State Election Commission.

The meeting presided over by S.Subramanian, Secretary, State Election Commission, was attended by the District Collectors/District Election Officers and assistant election officers of the four districts. The Secretary held consultations on the appointment of booth level officers, identification of sensitive booths, the nature of sensitivity, filing and acceptance of nominations by the candidates, security and safety arrangements to be taken up in sensitive areas and across booths, basic amenities for voters and booth infrastructure.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Coimbatore
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 29, 2019 12:04:45 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Coimbatore/meeting-on-local-body-polls-held/article30110268.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY