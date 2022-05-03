Meeting on child marriage prevention held in Tiruppur

Tiruppur district administration on Monday organised a meeting to increase awareness on the Prohibition of Child Marriage Act, 2006 and on preventing child marriages, on the occasion of Akshaya Tritiya on Tuesday.

A release from the Department of Social Welfare said Collector S. Vineeth released placards containing slogans against child marriage, following which he participated in a meeting with officials from various departments. District Social Welfare Officer R. Ambika explained about the Prohibition of Child Marriage Act at the meeting, in which Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crimes against Women and Children unit) S. Mohan, Assistant Commissioner of Labour (Enforcement) R. Malarkodi and police officers from All Women Police Stations participated, according to the release.

Ms. Ambika said no child marriages were reported in Tiruppur district on Tuesday through the Childline helpline 1098 or State helpline for women 181.