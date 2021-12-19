Meeting of gramin dak sevaks held

The Tamil Nadu circle of All India Gramin Dak Sevaks Union urged the Centre to implement Kamalesh Chandra committee recommendations.

At a meeting of the Union held here on Sunday, the Union said group insurance, gratuity, promotion based on experience as recommended by the committee should be implemented. It demanded that the gramin dak sevaks should be provided with laptops instead of RICT device as there was lack of network connectivity in rural areas. Funds collected under benevolent fund scheme should be returned, it said.