Meeting issues guidelines for Vinayaka Chathurthi celebrations

The district police have warned against communally divisive messaging with the intent to create communal strife by the organisers of Vinayaka pandals in the district. This among a raft of conditions were outlined by the police department for the organisers of pandals.

Earlier, a law and order meeting on Vinayaka Chathurthi celebrations was chaired by Superintendent of Police S.S. Maheshwaran here.

Pandals shall have CCTVs installed; and shall not bear messages, insinuating hoardings, or bearing allegiance to political outfits. Organisers must have secured valid power connections and not enable illicit pilfering of electricity. Immersion of the idols shall be done in the designated water bodies and shall take place only between 12 noon and 5 p.m., the conditions said.

The pandals shall not be kept open beyond the permitted number of days. The pandals shall have at least two persons guarding the idols at all times, among other caveats have been issued for the pandal organisers here.