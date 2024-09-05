GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Meeting issues guidelines for Vinayaka Chathurthi celebrations

Published - September 05, 2024 09:56 pm IST - DHARMAPURI

The Hindu Bureau

The district police have warned against communally divisive messaging with the intent to create communal strife by the organisers of Vinayaka pandals in the district. This among a raft of conditions were outlined by the police department for the organisers of pandals.

Earlier, a law and order meeting on Vinayaka Chathurthi celebrations was chaired by Superintendent of Police S.S. Maheshwaran here.

Pandals shall have CCTVs installed; and shall not bear messages, insinuating hoardings, or bearing allegiance to political outfits. Organisers must have secured valid power connections and not enable illicit pilfering of electricity. Immersion of the idols shall be done in the designated water bodies and shall take place only between 12 noon and 5 p.m., the conditions said.

The pandals shall not be kept open beyond the permitted number of days. The pandals shall have at least two persons guarding the idols at all times, among other caveats have been issued for the pandal organisers here.

Published - September 05, 2024 09:56 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.