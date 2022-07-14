Coimbatore

Meeting in Coimbatore discusses steps to modernise Lower Bhavani irrigation scheme

Staff Reporter COIMBATORE July 14, 2022 21:15 IST
Updated: July 14, 2022 21:15 IST

A meeting to discuss modernisation, upgradation and expansion of the Lower Bhavani Irrigation scheme was held here on Thursday. 

Minister for Water Resources Durai Murugan presided over the meeting. As many as 350 members from Lower Bhavani Farmers’ Welfare Association came for the meeting. A delegation of 15 office-bearers of the association held detailed talks with Mr. Murugan.

The meeting was arranged at a time when the members of the Lower Bhavani Farmers’ Welfare Association appealed to the government to release water from the reservoir last week.

Minister for Housing and Urban Development S. Muthusamy, Minister for Information and Publicity M.P. Saminathan, and Minister for Electricity, Prohibition and Excise, V. Senthil Balaji also participated in the discussion.

After the meeting, Mr. Murugan told the reporters, that the government has planned to enhance the canals in Lower Bhavani scheme with the help of funds from the World Bank, which would improve the efficiency of water utilisation.

“Nearly 75% of the discussions were completed and the voices both for and against were heard,” said Mr. Murugan. The Minister has planned to convene one more round of talks with the farmers.

Responding to a question about Chief Minster M.K. Stalin’s health, Mr. Murugan said, “the CM was inoculated with two doses of vaccine as well as the precautionary dose, and will recover soon.”

