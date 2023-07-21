Meeting highlights demands of railway users in Salem Division

July 21, 2023 06:18 pm | Updated 06:18 pm IST - Salem

A meeting of the Divisional Railway Users’ Consultative Committee of the Salem Division was held on Friday in which Senior Divisional Commercial Manager M. Boopathiraja gave a presentation on the achievements of the Division.

Members raised various demands such as the operation of new train services, increasing the frequency of existing trains, provision of stoppages, extension or construction of platforms, provision of lifts and escalators, and development of railway stations.

Officials said that some of the demands could be fulfilled soon, while others would be considered and forwarded to higher authorities for necessary action.

A total of 15 railway stations in the Division were being developed under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme, and most of the demands placed by the members would be taken care of under this scheme, they added.

Divisional Railway Manager Pankaj Kumar Sinha assured the members that the officials would look into the demands and suggestions and do their best. Works pertaining to strengthening the infrastructure were being executed, Mr. Sinha added. Of the 27 members, 16 participated.