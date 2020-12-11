Meeting held with sago manufacturers

NAMAKKAL

11 December 2020 23:31 IST

Minister for Electricity P.Thangamani and senior officials held a meeting with sago manufacturers and tapioca farmers here on Thursday and discussed various issues pertaining to sago production.

District Collector K. Megraj, Superintendent of Police S. Sakthi Ganesan, Designated Officer for Food Safety K.C. Arun and other officials took part in the meeting. Representatives of Sagoserve also took part in the meeting.

Mr. Thangamani advised the sago producers to take necessary measures to ensure better price to tapioca farmers here.

The sago manufacturers were advised to install CCTV cameras at their units to check adulteration. They were also advised to adhere to food safety norms. They were told not to use whiteners during manufacture.

Sago representatives also raised their grievances during the meeting. The manufacturers told presspersons that all necessary measures would be taken to prevent adulteration during manufacturing and would ensure better price for tapioca farmers.