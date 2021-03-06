Meeting held with Collectors, SPs from districts bordering the Nilgiris

Udhagamandalam

06 March 2021 01:16 IST

To curb the movement of liquor, money into the district

Collectors and top police officials from the districts in Kerala and Karnataka bordering the Nilgiris attended a meeting with the Nilgiris Collector J. Innocent Divya on Friday, to better co-ordinate and clampdown on the illegal movement of liquor and unaccounted cash into the district during the run-up to the elections.

Ms. Divya told reporters that the officials from the neighbouring Wayanad and Malappuram from Kerala, as well as from Chamrajanagar in Karnataka attended the meeting, which was organised to discuss restrictions at the 18 border checkposts in the Nilgiris to curb the movement of liquor and money as well as left-wing extremists into the district.

Ms. Divya said that as the district bordered Kerala and Karnataka, the movement of left-wing extremists into the district was a concern, along with preventing the spread of COVID-19, which has seen a surge in Kerala recently.

Vehicles bringing goods into the Nilgiris will be recorded and kept tabs on, ensuring that they have proper documentation for all the products and goods they are bringing into the district.

Present at the meeting were Nilgiris District Superintendent of Police R. Pandiarajan, Wayanad Collector Adeela Abdullah, Wayanad SP Aravind Sukumar, Malappuram Collector K. Gopalakrishnan, Malappuram District Police Chief Sujith Das and Deputy Commissioner of Police, Chamrajanagar, M.R.Ravi.