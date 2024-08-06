ADVERTISEMENT

Meeting held to review preparations for Independence Day celebrations in the Nilgiris

Published - August 06, 2024 05:17 pm IST - UDHAGAMANDALAM

The Hindu Bureau

The Nilgiris District Collector, Lakshmi Bhavya Tanneeru, chaired a meeting to review and direct preparations that are to be undertaken for Independence Day celebrations in the district.

At a meeting held on Monday, officials from various government departments, including the Public Works, Fire and Rescue Services, Horticulture, Udhagamandalam Municipality, Health, School Education, Tribal Welfare, among others took part.

In a press release, the Nilgiris district administration said that security arrangements for the programme will be handled by the Nilgiris district police, while Fire and Rescue Services personnel will be tasked with maintaining the safety of the venue from risk of fire or any other potential emergencies.

Meanwhile, the Horticulture Department will be responsible for beautifying the stage during the celebrations and the Municipality will be responsible for cleaning up and maintaining sanitation during the event.

Ambulances as well as fire tenders will be on standby to tend to medical emergencies. Children from various schools are also expected to participate in cultural programmes that are to be organised during the event, while Adivasi communities will also be invited to participate, officials added.

