Meeting held to review monsoon preparedness

A review meeting on the preparedness for North-East Monsoon was held here under the aegis of the district administration. Principal Secretary and Labour Commissioner Atul Anand, who is also the district monitoring officer, presided over the meeting to ascertain the preparedness of various line departments.

Mr. Anand directed the officials to mark out vulnerable and prepare necessary safety protocols.

Each department was asked to draw up an emergency response protocol to handle monsoon-related emergencies, including damage to infrastructure. The departments of revenue, local bodies, and public works were asked to coordinate and work with each other.

Further, concerned departments were called to hold drills to ascertain the preparedness in disaster-related emergency response, alongside fire and rescue services.

A 24-hour control room with toll free number 1077, 04342-231500, 04342-231508, 04342-230067, and 04342-231077 will be available for the public to avail information.

Staff Reporter adds from Salem: District Monitoring Officer S. Siva Shanmugharaja has advised the district administration to ensure sufficient stocks of medicines at primary health centres and government hospitals as a precautionary measure to face monsoon.

Mr. Shanmugharaja along with District Collector S. Karmegham and other senior officials reviewed the monsoon preparedness. The officer advised the administration to take necessary precautionary measures at vulnerable places in the district.

Officials were advised to ensure round-the-clock functioning of control room. Mr. Shanmugharaja also visited the Pallapatti lake and Thirumanimutharu river.