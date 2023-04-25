ADVERTISEMENT

Meeting held to identity persons excluded from state welfare schemes

April 25, 2023 06:50 pm | Updated 06:50 pm IST - KRISHNAGIRI

The Hindu Bureau

 A district-level consultative meeting for the identification of below poverty line households that have fallen out of the State welfare safety net and measures to identity and include them was convened here by the Tamil Nadu State Rural Livelihood Mission at the Collectorate.

The meeting was chaired by Collector Deepak Jacob. The departments concerned were asked to identity them, provide them with Aadhaar card, old age assistance, maintenance assistance, bank loan assistance, and green housing scheme among others. 

The departments have been instructed to organise camps to coordinate with other related departments and make concerted effort to provide the necessary documentation enabling those excluded to be included in the welfare schemes. 

The officials were directed to identity such persons and record their needs and details in the official records and bring them into the safety net through the camps. 

