Meeting held on smart manufacturing

February 24, 2023 07:54 pm | Updated 07:54 pm IST - COIMBATORE

Smart manufacturing enables businesses to reduce costs and increase productivity, said speakers at a conference on “Smart Manufacturing: Navigation the Automation Frontier”.

At the meeting organised by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) and co-hosted by Software Technology Park of India here on Friday, R. Saravanan, Managing Director of Sandfits Foundries, outlined the significance of smart manufacturing and pointed out how automation delivered consistent product quality and minimised expenses.

He also explained about strategies such as deploying QR codes and manufacturing robots and discussed cutting-edge tools such as smart dashboards, which can be accessed from any location and seen on any device to monitor management reports.

Prashanth Subramanian, chairman of CII Coimbatore, spoke about how every industry was being transformed by smart manufacturing.

Arjun Prakash, Whole Time Director of Effica Automation, highlighted the need to create a company that focused on the needs of the consumer by using smart strategies to deliver greater value at a lower price.

Senthil Ganesh, vice-chairman of CII Coimbatore, emphasised the significance of several CII programmes, including Digital NXT, which helps businesses execute digital strategy.

The conference had key resource speakers from Siemens Industry Software India, Dell Technologies, Amazon Web services, KPMG India, Anthem Biosciences, etc.