Meeting held on schools reopening

State Project Director of Samagra Shiksha G. Latha chaired a meeting with the officials in Tiruppur district administration on Wednesday on the reopening of schools for Class 10 and 12 students.

Tiruppur Chief Educational Officer R. Ramesh, Corporation Commissioner K. Sivakumar and Deputy Director of Health Services K. Jegadeesh Kumar were among those participated in the meeting held at the Collectorate, a release said.

Ms. Latha urged the officials to ensure that all schools adhere to the standard operating procedures issued by the State government.

Prior to the meeting, she inspected the schools in Avinashi, according to the release.