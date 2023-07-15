Meeting held on implementations of basic income scheme for women

July 15, 2023 07:33 pm | Updated 07:33 pm IST

A consultative meeting on the implementation of basic income for women was held here for the various departments. The meeting chaired by Collector K.Shanthi sought to orient the implementing officials on the scheme, the targeting of the beneficiaries. The issue of applications for the scheme is set to commence here.

In its wake, the implementing officials were oriented on the guidelines for implementation, eligibility of the beneficiaries and the distribution of the applications. Addressing the officials, the Collector urged the officials to get familiarised with the norms given the extent of coverage of a large population of women under the scheme. The familiarisation with the guidelines will ensure the targeted beneficiaries receive the benefits without delay, the officials were advised.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.