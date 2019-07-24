Meeting held on artificial intelligence

Cloud computing is bringing down the cost of Information Technology (IT) infrastructure for small and medium-scale enterprises (SMEs), according to Ramadas Menon, vice-president, technologies and analytics, Bharath Light and Power.

Speaking at a meeting on Artificial Intelligence and Cloud Computing, organised by the Confederation of Indian Industry, Coimbatore Zone, here on Wednesday, he explained different use cases related to machine learning and natural language processing, which are two types of AI technologies.

K. Senthil Ganesh, convenor of the education panel of the CII, Coimbatore, spoke on collective intelligence and stressed on the need to optimise on Human - Computer computer systems. Human beings are an integral part to improve efficiency of Artificial Intelligence, he said.

The nature of jobs will change in the years to come and candidates should upskill themselves to remain relevant in the industry, he added.

The conference had sessions on machine learning, deep learning, robotics, computer vision, and cloud computing.