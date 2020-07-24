Meeting held for MSMEs

COIMBATORE

The Field Outreach Bureau, Coimbatore, district administration, and Coimbatore District Small Industries Association (CODISSIA), organised a virtual meeting recently on ‘Impact of COVID-19 in MSME Sector and Aatma Nirbhar Bharat Abhiyaan’.

A power point presentation was made on the impact of COVID - 19 in MSMEs in the State based on a study carried out by MSME associations in Chennai, Coimbatore and Madurai jointly with IIT - Madras with the support of ConsoTree, a research organisation.

The officials who spoke at the meeting, including the District Revenue Officer T. Ramaduraimurugan, explained the steps taken by the Government and the district administration to support the MSMEs on issues such as bank loans, migrant workers, etc., during the last four months.

R. Ramamurthy, president of CODISSIA, sought training programmes for rural workers through a skill development centre so that MSMEs get local labourers and development of an industrial corridor between Coimbatore and Salem.