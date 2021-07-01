Meeting for MSMEs

COIMBATORE

District Collector G.S. Sameeran will inaugurate on July 1 the weekly meeting organised by the District Industries Centre to share information of government schemes for MSMEs.

The online meeting on Zoom (meeting ID 7987703871, password Gmdic) will discuss schemes such as NEEDS, UYEGP, and PMEGP, patent rights, trade mark, getting approvals from other departments, etc. Applicants of various schemes can also learn about their application status at the meeting.

