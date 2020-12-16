Meeting for HIV positive patients held

A meeting for HIV positive patients was recently organised by Nirmala College for Women as part of its ‘Sneha Positive Faces’ outreach programme.
As many as 101 HIV positive patients took part in the meeting, a release said.
Cultural programmes and medical consultation for the patients were also organised as part of the meeting.
Minu Pramod, Commissioner (Audit) of GST and Central Excise, Coimbatore; K. Mahadevan, Dermatologist, PSG Hospitals; Sr. Dr. Agnes, St. Mary’s Hospital, Podanur, Mother Joseph Benedicta, Superior General, Presentation Convent and M. Helen, Principal of Nirmala College for Women were present at the event.
As the meeting also included Deepavali and Christmas celebrations, the patients also received sweets and new clothes, the release said. During the medical consultation, the patients received medicines and food supplements.
Meetings for HIV positive patients will be organised at the college on the first Sunday of every month, according to the release.
The 'Sneha Positive Faces' programme was initiated over a decade ago for the welfare of the HIV patients by the Franciscan Sisters of the Presentation of Mary, Coimbatore and Nirmala College for Women.
