Meeting focuses on maternal, infant health

KRISHNAGIRI

16 October 2021 00:11 IST

An audit on maternal and infant health and mortality was conducted here by the district administration.

Presiding over the meeting of the Department of Health and Family Welfare, Collector V. Jayachandra Bhanu Reddy said, while the district had not recorded any cases of maternal and infant mortality, it was incumbent on the taluk and primary health centres to ensure the well-being of mothers and infants.

Dr. Reddy said all taluk hospitals and primary health centres, as the primary health provider of prenatal and post-natal care, were mandated to provide quality health care to women. In the case of complicated pregnancies, the taluk hospitals and the PHCs are required to ensure safe transport of the patient to the government headquarters hospital without delay, according to the Collector.

The prenatal care of expectant mothers and foetal health rested with the village health nurses, and Asha workers, who are required to keep tab on the expectant mothers by providing and guiding through necessary nutritional support. The grassroot health care staff should diligently monitor the health of the expectant mothers at periodic intervals to eliminate complications, the Collector said.

Joint Director of Health P. Paramasivan, Deputy Director of Health V. Govindan and health officials were present at the meeting.