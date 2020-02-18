Coimbatore

Meeting discusses setting up of FPO

Nearly 300 farmers from Coimbatore and Tiruppur districts participated in the consultation meeting held at Pollachi for setting up of a Farmer Producer Organisation (FPO).

Pollachi MP K. Shanmugasundaram presided over the meeting held at Pollachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry. M.K.G. Anandakumar, joint secretary of Pollachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry, said that Mr. Shanmugasundaram explained the benefits of FPO to the farmers and how it could help increase their income. Farmers from Pollachi, Valparai (Coimbatore district), Udumalpet and Madathukulam (Tiruppur district) participated in the meeting, he said.

An FPO is a legally registered body, which will be formed by a group of farmers and they will be the shareholders. The Central government will provide subsidies and support systems for the FPOs, Mr. Anandakumar explained. “The farmers in FPOs will also be trained under government programmes, which will increase the quality of the produce,” he said.

Following the meeting, steps to set up an FPO in Pollachi will be undertaken as per the guidelines of the National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development , he said.

