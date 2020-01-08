Meeting discusses pulse polio immunisation drive

A consultative coordination committee meeting was convened here under the aegis of Collector S. Malarvizhi to take stock of the preparedness for the mass pulse polio immunisation programme scheduled to be held on January 19.

According to the administration, over 1,66,528 children were administered pulse polio drops last year during the mass immunisation camp. 1,47,869 children are expected to be immunised this year.

984 camps

A total of 984 camps will be set up for the purpose. This includes 964 camps in panchayats and 20 in municipalities.

Department of public health, integrated child development scheme, and school education, revenue, and panchayats departments, along with self-help groups, rotary associations and other voluntary associations entailing a total of 4,083 workers are to be mobilised for the mass immunisation programme.

Mobile immunisation vans will be deployed to cover children of nomadic communities, construction workers among others.

According to the administration, 18 medical teams and 30 mobile units will be deployed for the purpose.

All children under five years of age are requested to be brought to the camps for administration of polio drops irrespective of earlier polio immunisations.

The camps will be set up in locations where public convene in large numbers such as bus stands, railway stations, places of worship among others, the administration added.