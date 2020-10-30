Meeting discusses problems faced by tapioca farmers

SALEM

A tripartite meeting of tapioca farmers, sagoserve industry units and district administration was held at the Collectorate here on Thursday.

District Collector S.A. Raman and other senior officials heard grievances of tapioca farmers and sago unit owners and assured them that necessary action would be taken.

Tapioca farmers sought steps for paying farmers directly for procuring tapioca. The farmers also requested that they should be made members in sagoserve and steps must be taken for selling sago through PDS shops. Farmers demanded they should be provided training in producing value-added products. Farmers also demanded that sago payasam should be made part of nutritious meal.

Sago unit owners requested that officials from food safety should visit sago manufacturing units here to prevent adulteration and steps must be taken to improve sale of sago.