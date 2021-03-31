Meeting discusses measures to eradicate child labour in textile industry

Coimbatore

31 March 2021 23:54 IST

The Bureau of International Labour Force of United States Department of Labour (US DoL) should remove cotton seeds, cotton, thread and yarn produced in India from its list of commodities that it restricts for imports, said Manojkumar Patodia, chairman of Cotton Textile Export Promotion Council (Texprocil)

A virtual seminar was organised by the Texprocil, Employers Federation of Southern India (EFSI), Ethical Trade Initiative (ETI) and the Southern India Mills’ Association (SIMA).

Advertising

Advertising

A press release from SIMA said major importing countries, especially the US, are very sensitive to the issue of child labour. The US DoL restricts imports of goods appearing in the list of goods on the source countries produced by child labour or forced labour violating International Labour Standards. In a list published September 30 last year, the US DoL included Indian cotton seeds, cotton, thread and yarn besides other commodities based on the reports published by certain NGOs. The Indian companies have been advised to monitor and ensure that no child labour or forced labour is employed within their organisation or with the suppliers' organisations.

Mr. Patodia highlighted the need for eradicating child labour employment, the actions being taken by US DoL, the magnitude of sensitivity. He also spoke about the need for not only de-listing cotton seeds, cotton, thread / yarn from the list, but also the need for social accountability and the need for taking care of children.

Siddhartha Rajagopal, Executive Director of Texprocil spoke about the procedures for de-listing the goods from US Trafficking Victims Protection Re-organization Act (TVPR) list. He also briefed the steps to be initiated by textile export promotion councils and industry associations in the preparation of dossiers by engaging third party agency study, collection of data from the Department of Labour, collection of information from NGOs, adopting code of conduct and strictly adhering to labour laws to eradicate child labour, etc.

K. Selvaraju, Secretary General of SIMA, explained about the labour employment code and conduct recommended by it and also the role played by The British Standards Institution in getting the star rating.

He stated that the code will facilitate any textile manufacturing unit to protect itself from any criticism from the NGOs and also other stakeholders. SIMA has established a Sustainability Cell that helps textile mills for auditing and certificate of employment code, apart from assisting the mills in compliance. The SIMA has developed a draft code on the eradication of child labour for the employer’s compliance, he said.