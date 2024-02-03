Meeting discusses key issues plaguing education system in Coimbatore

February 03, 2024 05:36 pm | Updated 09:27 pm IST - COIMBATORE

In a move to address key issues plaguing the education system in Coimbatore, the heads of 1,500 School Monitoring Committees (SMCs) along with Block Education Officers and Chief Education Officer M. Balamurali convened a meeting attended by over 200 members.

“The meeting primarily focused on disseminating information about the school agenda, resolutions put forth by the SMCs, and ways to increase community involvement in educational matters,” Mr. Balamurali said.

The overarching goal was to enhance awareness regarding State dropout rates, promote higher education, and facilitate coordination with various line departments. Among the key initiatives discussed was the monitoring of the Chief Minister’s breakfast scheme designed to improve student nutrition.

The scope of the committee’s work extends across the district, including corporation, government, and aided schools. Notably, a few select schools received recognition in the form of a shield for proactive participation of SMC members in monthly meetings.

District Collector Kranthi Kumar Pati, who also attended the meeting, highlighted the crucial role of education in combating drug abuse and reiterated the major challenge posed by migrants in districts. “The major challenge we face is with children of migrants in our districts. Bringing them into our schools is imperative, and we must use all available community resources to achieve this goal,” he said.

Further, Mr. Pati acknowledged the support of various departments, including the police, in resolving issues related to drug abuse among students.