ADVERTISEMENT

Meeting discusses implementation of ‘Beti Bachao Beti Padao’ scheme in Krishnagiri

June 16, 2023 07:29 pm | Updated 07:29 pm IST - KRISHNAGIRI

The Hindu Bureau,P.V. Srividya

District-level task force meeting on ‘Beti Bachao Beti Padao’ scheme in progress in Krishnagiri on Friday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

 A district-level task force meeting on ‘Beti Bachao Beti Padao’ programme was convened under the aegis of Collector K.M. Sarayu here at the Collectorate on Friday.

‘Beti Bachao Beti Padao’ (BBBP) is being implemented in 11 districts of the State under the Union government funds. The programme is being proposed to be expanded to cover 27 additional districts in the State under full funds of the Union government.

As a preparatory effort for the implementation of the programme, a district-level task force with 17 members has been constituted here in the district.

The group will also monitor and steer the functioning of the One Stop Centres set up by the Union government across the country as SOS centres for women in distress and in need of support and assistance. These One Stop Centres provide support structures that include place to stay, counselling, medico-legal support, rescue and relief among others.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the administration,  the meeting convened by the Department of Social Welfare and Women Protection has provided training for line departments in the implementation of the programme.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US