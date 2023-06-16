HamberMenu
Meeting discusses implementation of ‘Beti Bachao Beti Padao’ scheme in Krishnagiri

June 16, 2023 07:29 pm | Updated 07:29 pm IST - KRISHNAGIRI

The Hindu Bureau,P.V. Srividya
District-level task force meeting on ‘Beti Bachao Beti Padao’ scheme in progress in Krishnagiri on Friday.

District-level task force meeting on ‘Beti Bachao Beti Padao’ scheme in progress in Krishnagiri on Friday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

 A district-level task force meeting on ‘Beti Bachao Beti Padao’ programme was convened under the aegis of Collector K.M. Sarayu here at the Collectorate on Friday.

‘Beti Bachao Beti Padao’ (BBBP) is being implemented in 11 districts of the State under the Union government funds. The programme is being proposed to be expanded to cover 27 additional districts in the State under full funds of the Union government.

As a preparatory effort for the implementation of the programme, a district-level task force with 17 members has been constituted here in the district.

The group will also monitor and steer the functioning of the One Stop Centres set up by the Union government across the country as SOS centres for women in distress and in need of support and assistance. These One Stop Centres provide support structures that include place to stay, counselling, medico-legal support, rescue and relief among others.

According to the administration,  the meeting convened by the Department of Social Welfare and Women Protection has provided training for line departments in the implementation of the programme.

