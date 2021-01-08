Meeting discusses guidelines for Jallikattu

A consultative meeting to review the guidelines ahead of Jallikattu and Erudu Vidum Vizha was held here under the aegis of Collector V. Jayachandra Bhanu Reddy.
Jallikattu and Erudu Vidum Vizha are being conducted in various parts of the district as part of Pongal festivities.
In a bid to regulate the conduct of the events, the administration has set guidelines. The bulls participating in the sport, will have to brought to the site at 9 a.m. for registration. The arena should be a straight stretch without any bends.
Jallikattu should start at 10.30 a.m and conclude by 1.30 p.m, according to the administration.
The leash around the cattle should not be less than 10 feet to 15 feet long. The participating bulls shall not be less than 3 to 4 years of age, it said.
The bulls will be tested by the animal husbandry team and for every 1,000 spectators, 50 volunteers will be appointed to monitor the conduct of the event. Volunteers will be issued identity cards and their details submitted to the police.
Spectators will be tested for COVID-19 upon entry, and the participants will be allowed to take part only on providing test negative certificate from the government testing centres. Superintendent of Police Bandi Gangadar was present at the meeting.
