Meeting discusses arrangements for Mankani festival in Krishnagiri

July 01, 2023 07:36 pm | Updated 07:36 pm IST - KRISHNAGIRI

A consultative meeting on the arrangements for the 29th Mankani festival was chaired here by Collector K.M. Sarayu at the Collectorate.

The festival is scheduled to commence on July 5 with an array of stalls at the venue. The month-long festival envisions stalls by the government departments in addition to stalls by private parties, self-help groups, besides entertainment and recreation stalls. The Department of Information and Publicity will set up stalls on the “achievements” and the schemes of the government. The festival has been planned with cultural and musical events along with folk art in the evenings on each day.

Earlier, reviewing the preparedness of the various line departments, the Collector urged the government departments to ensure that the stalls distributed pamphlets on the schemes of the department, and highlight various schemes pertaining to the respective departments.

The local body administration was instructed to maintain sanitation at the venue through daily garbage collection and distribution of water supply. Tangedco was asked to ensure safe power supply to the venue.

Police and fire and rescue services were asked to ensure safe environment and traffic management for the visitors to the festival.

According to the administration, separate entry and exit gates have been set up for the festival. Buses to the venue will stop at Bangalore Road, and the exit has been arranged on Gandhi Road.

The festival will be open from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. on all days. On weekends, with four-wheeler traffic expected in large numbers, police are instructed to delineate parking space for vehicles.

The Collector has urged the line departments to coordinate in order to ensure safe and successful festival.

