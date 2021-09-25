Meet held for exporters

The Office of the Director General of Foreign Trade, State government and export organisations in Tiruppur organised an exporters meet in Tiruppur on Friday, as part of the nation-wide Trade and Commerce Week programmes that are on. A press release from the Apparel Export Promotion Council said Minister M.P. Saminathan said at the meeting the State government had taken several steps to support the growth of the apparel industry in Tiruppur and would continue to take more measures. It had released an export promotion policy and decided that Tiruppur would be a separate Commercial Tax division. It would also improve Tiruppur city’s infrastructure, he said.

A. Sakthivel, chairman of Apparel Export Promotion Council and Federation of Indian Export Organisations, said the decision of the State government to constitute a State Export Promotion Committee would benefit exporters across the State.