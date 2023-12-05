ADVERTISEMENT

Meet discusses digital transformation in health sector

December 05, 2023 06:05 pm | Updated 06:06 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

Digital transformation and the use of artificial intelligence in the healthcare sector were discussed at T.N. Medclave 2023, organised by the Confederation of Indian Industry in the city.

Held on the theme “Healthcare 4.0: Decoding Digital Transformation”, the event had five sessions that included discussions on digital transformation and start-up ecosystem, and honouring of hospitals for innovative approach to healthcare, said Illankumaran Kaliamoorthy, Chairman of Medclave 2023, and co-convenor, Healthcare Panel, CII Tamil Nadu.

One of the sessions was on the National Claims Health Exchange that is being developed to settle insurance claims more efficiently, reduce fraud, and contribute to real-world data for clinical practice. It will help in collaboration among hospitals, insurance companies, and other stakeholders.

G. Bakthavathsalam, Chairman, K.G. Hospital and Post Graduate Medical Institute, Coimbatore, was awarded the Lifetime Achievement Honour at the meet.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US