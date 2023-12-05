Meet discusses digital transformation in health sector

December 05, 2023 06:05 pm | Updated 06:06 pm IST - COIMBATORE

Digital transformation and the use of artificial intelligence in the healthcare sector were discussed at T.N. Medclave 2023, organised by the Confederation of Indian Industry in the city.

Held on the theme “Healthcare 4.0: Decoding Digital Transformation”, the event had five sessions that included discussions on digital transformation and start-up ecosystem, and honouring of hospitals for innovative approach to healthcare, said Illankumaran Kaliamoorthy, Chairman of Medclave 2023, and co-convenor, Healthcare Panel, CII Tamil Nadu.

One of the sessions was on the National Claims Health Exchange that is being developed to settle insurance claims more efficiently, reduce fraud, and contribute to real-world data for clinical practice. It will help in collaboration among hospitals, insurance companies, and other stakeholders.

G. Bakthavathsalam, Chairman, K.G. Hospital and Post Graduate Medical Institute, Coimbatore, was awarded the Lifetime Achievement Honour at the meet.