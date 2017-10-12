Meet Diana, dog squad’s new recruit for narcotics detection

The Coimbatore City Police’s dog squad has recruited a female Doberman for narcotics detection.

Training for the dog named Diana officially started on Monday, after the trainers got due sanction from City Police Commissioner A. Amalraj.

Diana was bought as a puppy and was under the care of dog squad for the last six months. “We have been waiting for the puppy to become six months old to begin training. Diana will undergo training for six months exclusively to detect narcotics,” said A. Soundararajan, special sub-inspector in-charge of dog squad.

Though the dog squad had a female Labrador named Diana for narcotics detection, it retired from service. Subsequently, the squad purchased a female Doberman and gave the name of its predecessor. “We call her new Diana while old Diana is taken care of following its retirement”, Soundararajan said. As of now, the dog squad has five working dogs comprising two trackers and three for detecting explosives. There are four retired dogs with the squad.

With the dog squad also being a training centre, seven dogs belonging to other districts are currently undergoing training here.